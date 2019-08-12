Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in robbery, battery at Roosevelt CTA station in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three people involved in an aggravated robbery Saturday night at the Roosevelt CTA station in the South Loop.The robbery occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was struck from behind by a male suspect and had his property taken, police said.Police said a female suspect also sprayed another victim with mace.One male suspect is described by police as African-American with a blue and white bandana, white shirt and gray pants. A second male suspect is described by police as African-American with a gray shirt, dark jeans with black hair and blonde tips.The female suspect is described by police as African-American with long black hair, blue jean jacket and black shorts. All three suspects are between 17-20 years old, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)-747-8380.