Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in robbery, battery at Roosevelt CTA station in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three people involved in an aggravated robbery Saturday night at the Roosevelt CTA station in the South Loop.
The robbery occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was struck from behind by a male suspect and had his property taken, police said.
Police said a female suspect also sprayed another victim with mace.
One male suspect is described by police as African-American with a blue and white bandana, white shirt and gray pants. A second male suspect is described by police as African-American with a gray shirt, dark jeans with black hair and blonde tips.
The female suspect is described by police as African-American with long black hair, blue jean jacket and black shorts. All three suspects are between 17-20 years old, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)-747-8380.
