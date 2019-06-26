Indiana mother charged, allegedly left baby daughter to die while she bought drugs

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WLS) -- A mother from Cedar Lake, Indiana, is facing charges connected to her 6-month-old daughter's death.

Brittany Chambers is accused of ignoring her daughter's medical needs and instead going to buy drugs with her boyfriend.

According to officials, her 6-month older daughter Elliana had four broken ribs, two dislocated shoulders and multiple head injuries at the time of her death.

The exact circumstances surrounding the baby's death are not clear, nor have officials said how she sustained those injuries. Chambers told police she left Elliana with her boyfriend for some time the previous day.

Chambers' boyfriend has not been charged.
