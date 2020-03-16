Coronavirus update: 1st COVID-19 death reported in Indiana; bars and restaurants ordered closed by Gov. Holcomb

INDIANA (WLS) -- Indiana officials have reported the state's first death linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
State health officials said the person was over 60 and suffered other medical problems as well as the COVID-19.
The Indianapolis resident died Monday at a Community Health Network hospital. Gov. Eric Holcomb expressed sympathy for the death at a Statehouse news conference and said it underlined the seriousness of the illness.
The state health department has confirmed 24 COVID-19 illnesses in 13 Indiana counties as of Monday.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Indianapolis is showing "community spread" of the illness with confirmed cases that cannot be traced back to the person traveling to affected countries or conferences.
Earlier Monday, Holcomb announce that the state would be requiring bars and dine-in restaurants to close in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The move comes one day after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ordered dine-in restaurants and bars in Illinois to close.
Restaurants may provide take-out and delivery service through the end of March, the governor's office said.
Indiana will also be following the CDC's guidelines of no in-person events of more than 50 people.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indiana.
