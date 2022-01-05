Indiana COVID testing guidelines limit eligibility for rapid antigen tests

INDIANA -- Indiana has created new COVID testing guidelines for rapid antigen tests at state and sites run by local health departments.Under new guidance., those tests will only be available to those 18 or younger, regardless of symptoms or those 50 and older who are symptomatic."This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the Indiana Department of Health said in a news release.The department said it normally gets 50,000 rapid tests per week, but is now only guaranteed to get 11,000 a week for now.