Indiana Dunes National Park begins charging entry fee Thursday

INDIANA (WLS) -- For the first time ever,. the Indiana Dunes National Park will start charging an entrance fee beginning Thursday.
It will cost $15 per-person or $25 per-carload. An annual pass is available for $45.
Seniors get a discount and active military and veterans get in for free.
The passes will be for sale at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, the Paul H Douglas Center, and seasonally at the West Beach Entrance Station or online at www.recreation.gov. There are also plans to have them available at retailers.
The fees are being added to pay for upkeep for the park's bike trails, roads and parking areas.
"This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors," said park superintendent Paul Labovitz. "Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward.Thank you in advance for your support."
Indiana Dunes has seen attendance nearly double, since becoming the nation's 61st National Park in 2019.
