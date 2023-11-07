WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Indiana election: Voters head to polls, with Gary, East Chicago mayoral races on ballot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 12:38PM
Voters head to polls in Indiana elections
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday for election day, with mayoral races for Gary and East Chicago on the ballot.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Tuesday is an election day for some parts of the country, with races that could foreshadow what lies ahead.

Voters in Gary Indiana will choose that's city's next mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince lost to Democratic primary challenger state Senator Eddie Melton, who will face off Tuesday against Republican candidate Andrew Delano.

In Crown Point, Mayor Pete Land faces a challenge from Republican Shirlene Olson and in East Chicago, Mayor Anthony Copeland is taking on Republican Arthur Santos Sr.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 6 p.m.

For s list of polling locations in lake County, Indiana, visit https://lakecounty.in.gov/departments/voters/polling-locations/. For more information on the elections in Indiana, visit https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW