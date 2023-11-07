Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday for election day, with mayoral races for Gary and East Chicago on the ballot.

Indiana election: Voters head to polls, with Gary, East Chicago mayoral races on ballot

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Tuesday is an election day for some parts of the country, with races that could foreshadow what lies ahead.

Voters in Gary Indiana will choose that's city's next mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince lost to Democratic primary challenger state Senator Eddie Melton, who will face off Tuesday against Republican candidate Andrew Delano.

In Crown Point, Mayor Pete Land faces a challenge from Republican Shirlene Olson and in East Chicago, Mayor Anthony Copeland is taking on Republican Arthur Santos Sr.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 6 p.m.

For s list of polling locations in lake County, Indiana, visit https://lakecounty.in.gov/departments/voters/polling-locations/. For more information on the elections in Indiana, visit https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/.