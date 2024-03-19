Election Day polls set to open for Illinois Primary

t's Election Day for the 2024 Illinois Primary, with voters across the state heading to polling locations to cast their ballots.

t's Election Day for the 2024 Illinois Primary, with voters across the state heading to polling locations to cast their ballots.

t's Election Day for the 2024 Illinois Primary, with voters across the state heading to polling locations to cast their ballots.

t's Election Day for the 2024 Illinois Primary, with voters across the state heading to polling locations to cast their ballots.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Election Day for the Illinois Primary, with polls set to open Tuesday morning.

You can cast your ballot in several contests, including the race for president. But with Joe Biden and Donald Trump both already unofficially clinching their nominations, the Illinois Board of Elections predicts this will be the lowest voter turnout in a presidential primary in 12 years.

Still, there are several races that are hotly contested, including for Congress and in the state house and senate.

2024 primary elections: Voter information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

One of the more closely-watched races is for Cook County State's Attorney. Both Democrats in the running, Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III, are not mincing words.

"If you are happy with the way things are, then vote for my opponent, because he hasn't been in a courtroom in 20 years and wants to keep everything the same, but if you want a fair and effective prosecutor's office, I'm the candidate you want," O'Neill Burke said.

"I can deal with the differences on policies or differences in opinions. I take issue with the lies, saying anti-abortion when I'm not or anti-union when I'm not," Harris said.

The winner will face Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Kapinski in November.

Also on the ballot is the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum. If it passes, the referendum would raise the transfer tax on property sales over $1 million with the idea of funding programs for Chicago's unhoused population.

RELATED: Democratic Cook County state's attorney candidates fight for votes after trading accusations

Critics say it will lead to higher taxes and higher rents.

The polls are open 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.