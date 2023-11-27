Candidates file nominating petitions for various federal, state and local races

2024 election candidates filed their nominating petitions for various federal, state and local races on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The primary election season officially got underway on Monday with candidates filing their petitions for various federal, state and local races.

Questions about age and ethics could shape one race for Congress and, for another high-profile contest, could test the power of the Democratic machine.

There could be a couple of interesting Congressional races, but what might end up be the most closely watched contest next March is the one to replace Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not running for reelection. On Monday, only one of the two Democrats running filed their petitions.

Candidates stood in line on day one of petition filing. Those there by 9 a.m. will be in a lottery drawing for the top spot on the ballot.

Among the early bird candidates was Clayton Harris III, who turned in his petitions for Cook County state's attorney.

Earlier this year, he won the endorsement from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and with it, the county's Democratic party.

"I think it absolutely helps. I think it shows the legitimacy and credibility of the campaign that's going on. I think it helps us get our message out to all corners of this wonderful county that I'm seeking to represent here," Harris said.

His expected primary opponent, Eileen O'Neil Burke, will file her petitions on the last day, a strategy aimed at limiting time for signature challenges. She was not available for comment.

The race for clerk of the circuit court pits another party-endorsed candidate, Mariyana Spyropoulos, against incumbent Iris Martinez, who, on Monday morning, said racial politics are at work in this contest.

"The party has a slate that doesn't have a brown person at the top of the ticket. When there is pertinent incumbent, a there is a problem," Martinez said.

ABC7 asked Spyropoulos if there is a racial component to this race.

"Absolutely not," Spyropoulos said. "This is about competency. This is about what's going on in that office."

Congressional candidates also filed their paperwork on Monday in Springfield.

West Side Representative Danny Davis, 82, is seeking a 15th term, saying age should not be a factor.

"The mind is the thing that matters, and age generally generates wisdom, generates knowledge, generates understanding," Davis said.

He is being challenged by Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, whose campaign may be dogged by an ethics investigation into how she ran her office and treated employees.

"I don't believe residents are going to be fooled by really a false representation of the hard work of myself and the employees of the treasurer's office now," Conyears-Ervin said.

Another notable Congressional race pits current Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez, who tweeted about filing his petitions Monday, against incumbent 4th District U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who also filed his petitions Monday.

Next Monday is the final day for candidates to file petitions. The primary is March 19. With the holidays already upon us, the campaigns are not expected to kick into high gear until after the first of the year.