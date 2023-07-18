Indiana police responding to home intruder find baby deer in basement

Indianapolis, Indiana police, or IMPD, responding to a report of a home intruder found a baby deer in someone's basement.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Indianapolis, Indiana, investigating a report of a home intruder last month were surprised to find a baby deer "hiding in the basement," the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said.

Body-worn camera footage released by police on Saturday shows officers from IMPD's Northwest District arriving at the home and finding the frightened fawn.

"Our brave officers went down to investigate, only to discover a baby deer, affectionately known as Bambi, seeking shelter," IMPD wrote in a Facebook post. "Instead of 'booking' our new friend, they quickly sprang into action with a safety-first approach!"

Using a soft blanket, the IMPD officers managed to scoop up the baby deer, carry it outside and safely release it into the backyard.

"Hopefully, she can find momma," an officer said as he carried the deer upstairs.