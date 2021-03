EMBED >More News Videos Chicagoans weren't the only ones enjoying the spring-like weather this weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS -- A young giraffe at Indianapolis Zoo couldn't hide its excitement on its first day outside, footage from the zoo shows.The video shows four-month-old Kendi running, bucking and splashing about in the great outdoors.The zoo said their curious youngster spent several hours exploring every inch of its habitat, along with the rest of the giraffe herd, which also includes mom Kita and dad Majani.Kendi is now seven-and-a-half feet tall, but will be several feet taller by his first birthday.