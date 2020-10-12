Society

State Rep. reintroduces legislation to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Representative Delia C. Ramirez (D-Chicago) is reintroducing state legislation that would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday.

State Rep. Ramirez said she made the decision in response to "the racial tensions that have overwhelmed Chicago and our country this summer."

RELATED: Columbus Day: Italian-American group to hold rally, calls for Chicago to return Christopher Columbus statues

The observation of Indigenous Peoples Day has gained popularity in the last decade, with more and more states opting to celebrate it in conjunction with or in place of Columbus Day.

While Columbus Day recognizes the achievements of 15th century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who is often credited with "discovering" America in 1492, Indigenous Peoples Day instead recognizes the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent.

Over the summer, the city removed three Christopher Columbus after large protests and riots erupted over his treatment of indigenous people. Some Italian Americans consider Columbus a vital part of their history, and see the statues and the holiday as a central part of celebrating their legacy and history.

Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy removed by city; some aldermen blindsided, others applauding decision

In a statement ahead of a Monday morning press conference to announce her intentions to reintroduce the Indigenous Peoples Day legislation, Ramirez said, "Communities across the country are calling for an end to the celebration of Christopher Columbus because to most Native and Indigenous people, he is a symbol of genocide. Illinois must respond to this call by passing legislation to end the celebration of Columbus Day as a state holiday and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day; a day that celebrates the contributions and resilience of Indigenous People in Illinois."

Chicago Public Schools has announced that they will no longer recognize Columbus Day and instead observe Indigenous Peoples Day, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not indicated that the city will follow suit.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn't plan to eliminate Columbus Day city holiday despite CPS decision to only honor Indigenous People's Day

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this story is from a previous report

CNN Wire contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcolumbus daylegislationnative american
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
ISP release dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized
Italian-American group to hold Columbus Day rally
Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms in October
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Show More
Firefighter injured in Humboldt Park extra-alarm blaze
3 shot inside Kenwood home
1 killed in I-57 crash near 147th; NB lanes reopen
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Woman shot in head after confrontation on Lake Shore Drive: police
More TOP STORIES News