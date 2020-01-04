Health & Fitness

Give your baby a spa day at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pampering isn't just for adults: little ones can now take part in a day of relaxation at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio.

The Bucktown studio offers the benefits of water movement, baby massage and developmental activities for babies starting at 2 weeks of age.

Owner Rachel Curran invited ABC7 into Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio to check it out.

Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it's located at 1921 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago.

For pricing and more information, visit mettababy.com.
