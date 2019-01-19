Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison apprehended in Chicago

An inmate accidentally released from a Kankakee prison was apprehended Saturday in Chicago, the Kankakee County sheriff's office said in a statement.Anees Usmani, 41, was discharged in place of another inmate about 4:30 p.m. Friday from the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Usmani was dropped off at a local business by another inmate who was released with him.At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, he was taken into custody without incident by deputy U.S. Marshals and FBI agents in the Lincolnwood neighborhood.Usmani was detained since Dec. 2018 for the U.S. Marshals Service on drug offenses, the sheriff's office said."We are continuing to investigate the incident to determine what mistakes were made and why," said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey. "We are extremely appreciative to all of the local police agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the US Attorney's Office, as well as community-at-large, for assisting us in the search for Usmani."