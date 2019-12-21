Inmate briefly escapes custody at Bridgeview courthouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An inmate briefly escaped custody at the courthouse in Bridgeview Friday morning.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said just before 10:30 a.m. 27-year-old Jamal walker appeared in court where he was ordered held without bail for a probation violation.Walker resisted deputies when they tried to place him into custody, and after a brief struggle he broke free and ran out of the courthouse. He was chased into a field next to the courthouse where he was apprehended and taken back to courthouse lockup, the sheriff's department said.Three deputies were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries received during the initial struggle. Two have been released, while the third remains hospitalized for observation as of Friday afternoon.Additional charges are pending against Walker for the courthouse incident.