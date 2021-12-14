Former insomniac ABC's Diane Macedo pens new book 'The Sleep Fix'

Sleep is so important, and so many of us aren't getting enough of it.Former insomniac, Diane Macedo, worked overnight here at ABC for years. Having struggled with insomnia, she knows all too well what it feels like to need more sleep.She's now out with a new book, "The Sleep Fix" with practical, proven, and surprising solutions for insomnia, snoring, shift work and more.Macedo says she tried everything including Ambien. "For a while that was like magic and eventually the Ambien stopped working," said Macedo."I got screened for sleep apnea and once we ruled that out I started reading sleep text books and books written by doctors who treat people with sleep problems and that's where I found my answers," Macedo said. "Once I started doing that stuff three weeks later I was getting a full night sleep on the overnight shift."Macedo says to look for patterns."I think the key to start off is find out what it is that's keeping you awake. A diary is a great way to do that," said Macedo.And here's preview tip."Things like putting a bright light lamp in your bathroom while you're getting ready in the morning can be a huge help to helping set your body clock to your sleep schedule so that you get wake signals at the right time and sleep signals at the right time," advises Macedo.