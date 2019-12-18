Instruments, gear stolen from Chicago band; members ask for public's help getting it back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local rock band is asking for the public's help after some of their equipment was stolen.

Twin Peaks, a group that got its start in Chicago, said in a tweet Tuesday that 11 pieces of equipment were stolen from a trailer Monday. The trailer was parked near Kedzie Avenue and Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park.

The equipment included a speaker, a keyboard and numerous guitars, one of which a band member has had since he was 6 years old.

The five-member group is offering rewards, including free shows for life for anyone who finds the items.
