International Women's Day Market to highlight, support women-owned businesses in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- See the power of women supporting women at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood International Women's Day Market.

The free event begins Saturday March 9 and ends on Saturday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artifact Events.

More than 50 women-owned businesses will take part in this unique two-day market to celebrate International Women's Day.

The indoor market features a variety of diverse woman-owned and woman-led businesses selling items for your home, to fair trade jewelry and items to make you look and feel beautiful like skincare products.

In addition to the two-day expansion, this year, the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) for a new Speaker Series.