Support local women-owned businesses at 2023 International Women's Day Market in Ravenswood

Looking for things to do in Chicago? You can support local women-owned businesses at the 2023 International Women's Day Market in Ravenswood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of International Women's Day, a special marketplace is recognizing the hardworking women-owned businesses in the Chicagoland area.

The second annual International Women's Day Market opens Sunday, March 12, in Ravenswood. It will feature pop-up shops curated by local, women-owned businesses selling unique products from jewelry, beauty products, home goods, food and drinks. More than 50 businesses will be participating.

The market is located at 4325 North Ravenswood Avenue. Shoppers can stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to show their support.

For more information on the vendors, and how your contributions can help support these small businesses, click here.