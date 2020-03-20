#InThisTogether: Share your at-home adventures with ABC 7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has left the United States and many other countries around the world to a grinding halt.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

During these unusual circumstances, ABC 7 asked you to share the creative ways you're staying healthy and engaged at home. Some of our viewers are certainly taking advantage of this unexpected time with friends and loved ones. Maybe you can get some ideas from these folks who sent us pictures!

You can share your photos and videos with us on social media using the hashtag #InThisTogether. You can also share pictures and stories on our ABC 7 Facebook Page.

