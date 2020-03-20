#InThisTogether: Share your quarantine photos, working heroes with ABC 7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has created a "new normal" of social distancing in the Chicago area and around the world.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

During these unusual circumstances, ABC 7 asked you to share the creative ways you're staying healthy and engaged at home. Some of our viewers are certainly taking advantage of this unexpected time with friends and loved ones. Maybe you can get some ideas from these folks who sent us pictures!

We're all #InThisTogether - pets included! Here's how your furry friends are helping you cope with these challenging times.



We're also thanking essential workers who are working hard to keep us all safe. Send us photos of the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in your neighborhood and we'll share as many as we can.

WATCH: Thank You, Heroes!
ABC7 is recognizing the local heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic who are working on the front lines to keep all of us safe.



You can share your photos and videos with us on social media using the hashtag #InThisTogether. We're also looking for submissions of photos showing how you're staying healthy at home or working to keep others safe on our ABC 7 Facebook page.



