Police investigating apparent carbon monoxide deaths of man, 10-year-old son inside Inverness home

INVERNESS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating the deaths of a father and his 10-year-old son in northwest suburban Inverness.

Inverness police said they were called to a home in the 2200-block of Palatine Road around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday by the mother.

The mother told investigators that the father had not returned the children at the schedule time after visitation. Police then located her estranged husband and two children unconscious inside the home.

The father and 10-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 6-year-old daughter was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Information on her condition was not immediately available.

Police said it appeared the victims were overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside the home.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victims as Woo Chang, 41 and Austin Chang, 10. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.