Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation found Advocate Christ Medical Center acted properly in the Yovanny Lopez case.
Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was lured to a home on the Southwest Side, where police said she was killed and had her baby taken from her womb on April 23. The baby, Yovanny, had been hospitalized in intensive care before dying early Friday morning.
Three people have been charged in Marlen Ochoa Lopez's death. Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree.
Clarisa Figueroa then called 911, claiming she had just had a baby that was not breathing. She was taken to Christ Medical Center, who did not alert state authorities even though Figueroa did not show signs of giving birth.
The state investigated whether the hospital handled the matter properly and found that it did.
"Not only is the child the victim of a heinous crime, he's being revictimized by the state of Illinois," said Julie Contreras, spokesperson for the family.
Yovanny's death has been ruled a homicide and more charges could be filed.
