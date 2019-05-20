Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just days before her funeral, the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is meeting with hospital staff where the murdered woman's newborn remains on life support.

Monday night, the family of Ochoa Lopez is demanding answers from Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The family is shocked and distraught that hospital staff did not contact authorities after determining that Clarisa Figueroa had not given birth to a gravely ill newborn baby that she claimed was hers.

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.



Police say the 46-year-old showed up to the hospital with the infant after she killed the pregnant teenager and removed the child from the womb.

RELATED: Remains found on Southwest Side identified as missing Pilsen woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



The infant, named Yadeil, remains on life support and is surrounded by family who continue to believe he is strong enough to pull through.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the hospital contacted the agency on May 9, more than two weeks after Figueroa first checked into the hospital.

Both Oak Lawn Police and Chicago police said they were never contacted by hospital staff and do not know the hospital's policy.

At this time Advocate Christ Medical Center will not comment on the ongoing investigation, but said they are cooperating with authorities.

WATCH: Mural memorializes young, pregnant mother killed from East Pilsen
A new memorial on Chicago's South Side honors the young pregnant mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, killed and her baby removed from her womb.



A new memorial on Chicago's South Side honors the young pregnant mother killed and her baby removed from her womb.

A mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is now up on the overpass at South Newberry and 16th Street in the East Pilsen neighborhood.

Artist Milton Coronado painted the likeness of the 19-year-old woman who had lived in that neighborhood.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral is this coming Saturday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney. Visitation will be held on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
