Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5317110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and community members say their last goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at Mount Aurburn Funeral Home in Stickney.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5313284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Yovani Lopez shares Facebook live of his baby in the hospital after he was taken from his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family and community said goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez on Saturday.The funeral for the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child was held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney.WATCH: Footage from the funeral of Marlen Ochoa-LopezThe service was led by Pastor Carlos Tamay. He is the same pastor who officiated Ochoa-Lopez's wedding in Iowa.Ochoa-Lopez and her husband had planned to move back to Iowa after their second child was born.That baby boy, who has since been named Yavani Yadiel Lopez, remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.During Saturday's service, a family spokesperson vowed to help create a state law in Ochoa-Lopez's name."She will be etched forever in the laws in the state of Illinois and this country, for today we put on the road the path of a bill that will be called "Marlen's Law," said Julie Contreras.The law would require women who claim an infant was born in their home provide identification and DNA to hospitals.Three people have been charged with removing Marlen's baby from her womb and strangling her.Clarisa Figueroa,46, Desiree Figueroa, 24, and Piotre Bobak, 40, are all being held without bond. They are due back in court next month.