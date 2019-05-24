Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

Family, friends and complete strangers are mourning the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child. The visitation began Thursday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney and continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
WATCH: Murdered Pilsen woman's husband shares video of baby taken from womb in hospital
The funeral for Ochoa-Lopez will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Her baby boy remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.