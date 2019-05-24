Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A visitation for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will continue for a second day Friday.

Family, friends and complete strangers are mourning the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child. The visitation began Thursday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney and continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

WATCH: Murdered Pilsen woman's husband shares video of baby taken from womb in hospital
EMBED More News Videos

Yovani Lopez shares Facebook live of his baby in the hospital after he was taken from his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb.



The funeral for Ochoa-Lopez will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Her baby boy remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.

3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenscottsdalebabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Visitation for murdered pregnant Pilsen woman begins Thursday
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, hospital under investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Police chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Show More
Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Study: Women more productive if office temp is warmer
14 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire pool
Suspect found guilty in off-duty CPD officer's 2010 shooting death
More TOP STORIES News