Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

Yovani Lopez shares Facebook live of his baby in the hospital after he was taken from his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A visitation for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will continue for a second day Friday.Family, friends and complete strangers are mourning the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child. The visitation began Thursday at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney and continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.The funeral for Ochoa-Lopez will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.Her baby boy remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.