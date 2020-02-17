Arts & Entertainment

Rumored new 'budget' iPhone could be launching in March

Hey iPhone lovers - there's possibly something new to look forward to.

It's believed Apple is going to introduce a sequel to the iPhone SE in March.

The name of the new iPhone is not official but there is speculation.

Smartphone case makers seem to believe it will be called the SE 2. Cases for that phone are already on sale.

Forbes said the SE2, marketed as a "budget iPhone" will use the same 12 Megapixel camera as the iPhone 11, but won't feature ultrawide or telephoto sensors.

Apple's expected start price is $449 with 64 GB and 128 GB options available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentiphonetechnologysmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News