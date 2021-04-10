IL State Police reports 60 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year

RELATED: Chicago expressway shooting: 1 dies after being shot on I-57 near Halsted Street
Fourteen of those shootings occurred on Interstate 290, police said.
Cook County expressway shootings have skyrocketed in the last two years.
There were a reported 128 shootings in 2020. That was more than double the incidents in 2019 when there were 52 shootings.
In February, State police announced it was receiving $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras to address an increase in expressway shootings at 47 locations.
The specialized cameras can read license plate numbers even while a vehicle is moving in traffic.