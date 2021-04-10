IL State Police reports 60 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10332958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Illinois State Police will get $12M for new cameras to combat a spike in Chicago-area expressway shootings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly shooting on I-57 near Halsted Street on Thursday morning became the 60th Chicagoland area expressway shooting of the year, according to Illinois State police.Fourteen of those shootings occurred on Interstate 290, police said.Cook County expressway shootings have skyrocketed in the last two years.There were a reported 128 shootings in 2020. That was more than double the incidents in 2019 when there were 52 shootings.In February, State police announced it was receiving $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras to address an increase in expressway shootings at 47 locations.The specialized cameras can read license plate numbers even while a vehicle is moving in traffic.