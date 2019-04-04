Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Ellis funeral: Public encouraged to line procession route

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5227043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was on-duty in his squad car when he was hit by a wrong-way driver near Libertyville.

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. -- A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.State police say the visitation for 36-year-old Trooper Gerald Ellis will be Thursday afternoon and funeral will be Friday morning at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Ellis will have a private burial.Ellis died early Saturday in the accident along Interstate 94 in northern Illinois. He is the third state trooper to die in a traffic crash so far this year.State police say Ellis grew up in Macomb and graduated from Western Illinois University. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves and joined the state police in 2008. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.The public is encouraged to line the funeral procession route, starting at noon on Friday, from the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts to the burial site. The route is outlined below.Procession will leave College of Lake County James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts (19351 W. Washington Street, Grayslake, Illinois 60010)Exit college and make a right on Lancer RoadMake a left (east) on Brae Loch RoadRight (south) on U.S. 45Left (east) on SR-120 (Belvidere Road)Exit Right on State Route 21 (Milwaukee Avenue)Left on State Route 21Left onto I-94 WestExit I-94 on Russell RoadLeft on Old Skokie RoadStay Left (south) onto US 41Right (west) on IL Route 173Left (south) on Deep Lake RoadRight (west) on U.S. Route 132PROCESSION ENDS AT U.S. Route 132 and SR 83