Illinois State Police trooper recovering after being shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A 32-year-old Illinois State trooper is recovering after being shot while serving a warrant Thursday night in northwest suburban Wheeling, police said.Illinois State Police troopers responded to a residence in Wheeling at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to execute an arrest/search warrant for a person wanted for forcible detention, aggravated assault to a police officer and aggravated unlawful restraint related to a traffic stop on I-294 at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.Shots were fired at officers from inside the residence and a trooper was injured, police said. The trooper was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 32-year-old trooper is a five-year veteran of Illinois State Police.A suspect is in custody and is being held pending charges, police said.Neighbors watched the drama play out."Asked the police what happened and they told us gunshots were being fired and we had to go inside because they feared for our safety and stuff like that," said witness Christian Maldonado.SP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. said in a statement, "The men and women of the Illinois State Police again and again display bravery simply by doing the job they've sworn to do. This officer, and all first responders who responded today, showed uncommon valor in what is becoming an all too common situation. The officer and his family will be in our hearts during his recovery."