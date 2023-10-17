2 ex-prosecutors on trial after man wrongfully convicted of killing 2 Chicago police officers

Ex-prosecutors Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are on trial and Jackie Wilson was wrongfully convicted of killing two Chicago police officers.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The two former prosecutors are not on the other side of the courtroom for the first time.

They are the defendants, charged with lying about evidence that sent a man to prison for half of his life.

Jackie Wilson, 63, spent 36 years in prison for the murder of two Chicago police officers, but it was a crime he didn't commit. Wilson was the victim of torture by former police sergeant Jon Burge and alleged misconduct by prosecutors.

Two of those prosecutors, Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat, for the first time ever, are facing criminal charges. Charges against Trutenko include perjury and obstruction of justice. Wilson, who is now a free man, was in court on Tuesday, closely watching the proceedings, as was his attorney.

"It's a historic trial dealing with the tip of the iceberg in terms of prosecutorial misconduct," said Flint Taylor with the People's Law Office.

Prosecutors allege Trutenko failed to disclose he has a close friendship with one of the key witnesses, whose testimony helped convict Wilson. In fact, prosecutors say, Trutenko is the godfather to two children of the witness, William Coleman.

Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes is hearing the case because the two prosecutors are well known to the Cook County judges. A special prosecutor has also been brought in to argue the case.

Horvath is charged with misconduct while representing Trutenko at a police board hearing in 2020. For the last four decades, Taylor has represented dozens of former prisoners who were victims of police torture. But, this is the first time it's led to criminal charges.

"It was how egregious the misconduct was, and how it bubbled up in this case," Taylor said.

Because of the judge's schedule in Lake County, the trial is on hold for several weeks after Tuesday's testimony. It is expected to continue sometime early next month.