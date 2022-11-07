Jackson Chance Foundation Ping Pong Ball raising money for NICU families

The Jackson Chance Foundation's 8th annual Ping Pong Ball raises money for NICU families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Playing ping-pong, for a purpose.

There's a fun event coming up later this week and money raised supports critically ill infants and their families, in Chicago.

Carrie Meghie, the founder of the Jackson Chance Foundation, joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

Meghie started the organization after the loss of her son Jackson.

The group is hosting the 8th annual Jackson Chance Foundation Ping Pong Ball, which supports NICU families.

The event features a table tennis tournament, food, cocktails, auctions and more.

The ping pong tournament will feature Grammy award-winning producer DJ White Shadow, ABC 7's Ryan Chiaverini, Cubs great Ryan Dempster or Chicago Bears alum Charles "Peanut Tillman and more.

The event takes place Thursday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., with the tournament starting at 6 p.m. and Jackson's birthday after party from 10-12. It will take place at Morgan Manufacturing, 401 North Morgan Street in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.jacksonchance.org.