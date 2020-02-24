Woman rescued after falling into icy Jackson Park lagoon while trying to save dog

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rescued a 27-year-old woman who fell into icy cold waters in Jackson Park while trying to save her dog on Sunday.

A cellphone video captured the quick thinking and actions from the Chicago Fire Department as they pulled the woman out of the lagoon.

"It took about 20 of them to do a real extensive line," said Elida Benavides, who witnessed the rescue.

Benavides said she was biking by the area when she first head the woman's screams for help.

"She was just screaming, 'Help me, help me, help me! I'm stuck! I'm stuck!' She was stuck in the ice itself," Benavides said.

The incident occurred just behind the Museum of Science and Industry at around 4 p.m.

Fire officials said the woman fell trying to save her dog in the water.

When firefighters arrived, she was clinging onto the ice as they sprung into action, bringing out ladders, rope and ring buoys to toss out to her.

"It took several throws but finally firefighter De La Paz was able to spin it right to her," said Chicago Fire Battalion 5 Chief Anthony Ferenzi. "She grabbed it. We dragged her into the ladder and pulled the ladder in."

Chicago Firefighter Jose De La Paz, who threw the livesaving buoy, said it was pure adrenaline in those two minutes it took for his team to save her.

"I couldn't have done it without the help of my teammates here," he said. "We're family."

The Chicago Fire Department said the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Thanks to local firefighters, she and her dog are expected to recover.
