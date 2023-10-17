Chicago student Jaylen Burns killed in Jackson State University shooting

Chicago student Jaylen Burns was killed in a shooting on his college campus at Jackson State University.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago student was killed in a shooting on his college campus at Jackson State University.

Jaylen Burns went to the school in Jackson, Mississippi. He had previously attended high school from Country Club Hills.

His father Jason said he was with one of his fraternity brothers, who wanted to break up with his girlfriend and get his things out of her apartment.

The girlfriend invited another group of people over to her apartment, Burns' father said. He said someone in that group had a gun and a fight broke out. He said Jaylen was trying to break up th eight when he was shot and killed.

"He wasn't a violent kid, he didn't know anything about guns or fighting or gangs, you know, anything about that," Jason Burns said. "He just-I don't know, I never felt like this before in my life."

Jaylen Burns was studying industrial technology and was set to turn 22 in November.