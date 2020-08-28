Jacob Blake Kenosha police shooting: Wisconsin Department of Justice names other officers involved

WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video

Attorney: Children 'devastated' after Kenosha police shooting

Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, father says

Alleged protest shooter in court Friday

WATCH: Deadly protest shooting caught on video

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Wisconsin officials Friday morning identified two more Kenosha police officers involved in Jacob Blake's shooting last Sunday, and provided more details about the incident.The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to investigate the incident, and previously said police responded to the 2800-block of 40th Street Aug. 23 after a female caller said her boyfriend was not supposed to be on the premises.During the incident, police tried to arrest Blake. Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a Taser in the process, which did not stop Blake, the DOJ said.Kenosha police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his Taser, but that attempt also was not successful in stopping Blake, according to the DOJ.As Blake walked around his vehicle and opened the driver's-side door, Sheskey grabbed his shirt and shot him in the back seven times.No other officer fired a gun.Sheskey has been with the police department for seven years. Arenas has been with the department since February 2019.Kenosha Police Officer Brittany Meronek, who joined the department in January, was also present, the DOJ said.Blake later told police he had a knife in his possession, and a knife was found on the vehicle's driver's-side floorboard, Wisconsin officials said. No other weapons were found in the vehicle.The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.night, as more details were released on what led up to the shooting.Family members said the shooting left the 29-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down. Blake's father wants to know why his son has been handcuffed to his hospital bed, despite being paralyzed from the waist down.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was asked about it during a news conference Thursday evening."I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary," Evers said. "Certainly he's paid a horrific price already, being seven or eight times in the back, so I can't imagine why that's happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a more better way to have him get better, have him recover than that."A warrant was issued on July 7 for Blake's arrest on sexual assault and domestic abuse charges, yet it is unclear at this time if that is why he is handcuffed.The U.S. Department of Justice also confirmed a federal civil rights investigation is underway. The FBI will be working with state investigators in Wisconsin, but any possible charges or outcome are likely weeks away.after a fatal shooting amid protests surrounding Blake's shooting left two people dead and another injured.Rittenhouse was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois. Since Rittenhouse is 17 years old, he is being held at a juvenile facility in Vernon Hills. Authorities plan to charge him as an adult and extradite him to Wisconsin.He is now charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, along with weapons violations, and is expected in Lake County, Illinois court Friday.He is being held without bond and will have an extradition hearing and face the murder charges Friday morning.