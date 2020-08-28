Jacob Blake's handcuffs removed from hospital bed as Kenosha prepares for weekend protests

WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6386565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.

Kenosha preparing for more protests this weekend

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin is no longer handcuffed to his hospital bed, his lawyer confirmed to ABC News Friday.Family members said the shooting on Sunday left the 29-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down. Blake's father said Thursday he was handcuffed to his hospital bed, despite not being able to move.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was asked about it during a news conference Thursday evening."I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary," Evers said. "Certainly he's paid a horrific price already, being seven or eight times in the back, so I can't imagine why that's happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a more better way to have him get better, have him recover than that."Kenosha law enforcement faced questions again on Friday about why Blake was restrained as he recovered in the hospital."He's being guarded because he's under arrest and it was for an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault," Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday.But Friday afternoon, Blake's lawyer told ABC News that the cuffs have been removed. The lawyer said the felony warrant out for Blake before Sunday's shooting has been vacated.A warrant was issued on July 7 for Blake's arrest on sexual assault and domestic abuse charges. The warrant has been vacated and criminal charges filed are pending.More than 1,000 members of the National Guard from Wisconsin and three other states will be on watch as Kenosha moves forward after days of unrest. Thursday night was calm."Hopefully that means that we are moving to a safer place altogether and we return normalcy," Chief Miskinis said. "We need place where we have peace where we heal and we can work toward growth."Nearly 50 people have been taken into custody during the unrest for a variety of offenses from curfew violations to weapons charges. One person was in possession of a flame thrower. The sheriff speculated that many are outside agitators."I have heard of a lot of out-of-town people," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. "I am not saying there aren't some from in town. I am aware there's a lot from out of town."Law enforcement officials are preparing for more demonstrations this weekend."I wouldn't say we are concerned but we are definitely keeping track of the weekend," said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin National Guard. "The weekend is a different dynamic."Throughout Kenosha, there are displays of unity as residents come together to clean up and create art.Annetta Griffin said she has received more donations this week to help her ministry of feeding the needy. She says the city will bounce back stronger than before."They thought they were coming to tear Kenosha up. You didn't tear Kenosha up. You brought Kenosha together. That's what you did. And thank you for it. God will always turn the bad around for the good and that's what he did," she said.