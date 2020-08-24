Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Police shoot Black man from behind; protests erupt with state of emergency declared

WARNING: Disturbing video- Kenosha police shooting caught on video

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Kenosha police shooting that left a man injured Sunday afternoon and was captured on video led to protests overnight.The Black man was shot multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle, with some of the incident captured on cellphone video.The man, identified by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.The shooting happened after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2800-block of 40th Street when officers responded to a domestic incident, according to police.In the video posted earlier on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at Blake as he walked around the front of a parked SUV. As Blake opened the driver's side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired."That don't make no sense to treat somebody like that, who is not armed, with the kids in the back screaming," Blake's fiance, Laquisha Booke said.Blake's fiancée says two of her children were in the back of the car where he was shot and that Blake was unarmed.Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene and then crowds started marching in the streets. They headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities had mostly blocked off.Protesters faced off with officers who were dressed in riot gear that included plastic face masks.Officers held plastic shields and batons that they occasionally used to push people back.Police used pepper balls in the confrontation. Several garbage trucks were set on fire. Protesters also spray-painted on the Kenosha County Courthouse.A fire was started in the ground floor of the courthouse. Those fires are now under control.By late Sunday, there were reports that some people lit several dump trucks on fire, smashed cars, broke windows, and threw bleach bombs as crowds faced off with law enforcement.Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets to move people away from city buildings despite the declaration of an overnight curfew.Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.It is unclear if any arrests were made and as of right now there were no reports of injuries to officers.Gov. Evers condemned the shooting Sunday night saying in a statement that "while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.""thatMeanwhile, The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.Later Sunday, in a scene that mirrored the months of protests over racial injustice around the world that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off.Protesters marched along lines of cars honking on their way to the station. Some police officers were positioned on the roof of the station as people continued toward the building.Outside the station, protesters clashed with officers dressed in riot gear that included plastic facemasks and held plastic shields and batons that they occasionally used to push people back.Evers meanwhile indicated an intention to further respond to the shooting."I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action," he said. "In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long."Kenosha County has declared a state of emergency curfew in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.