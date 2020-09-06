Jacob Blake speaks in new video from hospital bed: 'It hurts to breathe'

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Jacob Blake shared an update on his recovery from his hospital bed in a new video his lawyer posted to Twitter Saturday evening.Speaking directly to the camera, Blake said he is in constant pain in the roughly one-minute-long video.Blake's attorney Ben Crump tweeted: "#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake.""There's a lot more life out here to live, man," Blake said."I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach," Blake said. "You do not want to have to deal with this [expletive] man."Blake only recently left the ICU at the Milwaukee hospital where he's had numerous surgeries since the August 23 shooting."It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat," he said."Please, I'm telling you, change y'all's lives out there we can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here man because there's so much time that has been wasted," Blake said.It's the most Blake has spoke publicly since he was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on August 23. Blake appeared on camera for the first time since the shooting a day earlier, when he waved from his hospital bed during a virtual court hearing.Three Kenosha Police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.