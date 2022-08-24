2 years after Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, uncle sues sheriff over excessive force

Justin Blake said he was silently protesting last year when officers arrested him

Justin Blake claims he was silently protesting in April of last year when officers arrested him.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- It has been two years since a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer shot Jacob Blake, leading to nationwide unrest.

On Tuesday, Blake's uncle filed a lawsuit against the Kenosha County sheriff.

He said they used excessive force, causing permanent injuries.

The sheriff's office has not responded to a request for comment.

Jacob Blake dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after Blake resisted arrest during the disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife. Blake was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time.

Prosecutors cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing and later dropped the sexual assault charges against Blake as part of a plea deal. Blake filed the civil rights lawsuit in March 2021 alleging that Sheskey had used excessive force on him.

