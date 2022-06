EMBED >More News Videos Chicago has 9 nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards. The winners will be announced in Chicago this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The top awards in the culinary world were handed out in Chicago this week: The James Beard Awards. They recognize exceptional talent in the food industry.The Best Chef award for the Great Lakes region went to Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.Virtue is an American restaurant that serves up southern-style dishes.You can see all of these year's winners here