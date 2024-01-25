James beard Awards 2024 semifinalists released, more than 15 Chicago restaurants, chefs included

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 15 Chicago restaurants and chefs have made the cut as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, among the most prestigious in the culinary world.
The owners of Obelix as well as the owner of Carnitas Uruapan are among those under consideration for Oustanding Restauranteur.
Nominees will be announced April and awards are given out in June.
The local semifinalists are:
Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan
Nicolas Poilevey and Oliver Poilevey, Obelix, Le Bouchon, and Taqueria Chingón
John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth
The Duck Inn, Chicago, IL
Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan
Atelier
Loba Pastry+Coffee
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Anna Posey, Elske
Lula Café
Middle Brow
Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, IL
Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Joe Fontelera, Boonie's Filipino Restaurant
Joe Frillman, Daisies
James Martin, Bocadillo Market
Sujan Sarkar, Indienne
Jenner Tomaska, Esme
Donald Young, Duck Sel