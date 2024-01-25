James beard Awards 2024 semifinalists released, more than 15 Chicago restaurants, chefs included

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 15 Chicago restaurants and chefs have made the cut as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, among the most prestigious in the culinary world.

The owners of Obelix as well as the owner of Carnitas Uruapan are among those under consideration for Oustanding Restauranteur.

Nominees will be announced April and awards are given out in June.

The local semifinalists are:

Outstanding Restauranteur

Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan

Nicolas Poilevey and Oliver Poilevey, Obelix, Le Bouchon, and Taqueria Chingón

Outstanding Chef

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Outstanding Restaurant

The Duck Inn, Chicago, IL

Emerging Chef

Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan

Best New Restaurant

Atelier

Outstanding Bakery

Loba Pastry+Coffee

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Anna Posey, Elske

Outstanding Hospitality

Lula Café

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Middle Brow

Outstanding Bar

Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, IL

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería

Joe Fontelera, Boonie's Filipino Restaurant

Joe Frillman, Daisies

James Martin, Bocadillo Market

Sujan Sarkar, Indienne

Jenner Tomaska, Esme

Donald Young, Duck Sel