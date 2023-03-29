James Beard nominees: Chicago's top chefs, restaurants seek highest honor in culinary world

Chicago has landed a few nominations for the James Beard Awards, considered to be the highest honor in the culinary world.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has landed a few nominations for the James Beard Awards, considered to be the highest honor in the culinary world.

The James Beard nominees were just announced in Nashville. They include Obelix for Best New Restaurant, Virtue's Damarr Brown as Emerging Chef, and Sepia, which already has a Michelin star, for Outstanding Hospitality.

In the Best Chef category, Diana Dávila, for Mi Tocaya Antojería and Tim Flores and Genie Kwon for Kasama are all nominated.

The winners will be announced in June. You can view the full list online at jamesbeard.org.