James Oliver, Geneva High School freshman, dies after having stroke after swim practice

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban high school freshman has died after having a stroke after swim practice.

A swim coach for James Oliver said that the teen collapsed at West Chicago High School last week.

In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said Oliver suffered an AVM stroke Dec. 8 and was in critical condition until he died Monday night.

A neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine explained that this very rare condition is usually congenital.

"It's thought that most AVMs are present from birth, and so we see a lot of AVMs either being diagnosed incidentally or being diagnosed because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, and teenagers and young adults," Dr. Matthew Potts said.

Oliver was a freshman at Geneva High School.