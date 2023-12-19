WATCH LIVE

James Oliver, Geneva High School freshman, dies after having stroke after swim practice

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 5:33PM
James Oliver, a Geneva High School freshman, has died after having an AVM stroke after swim practice, officials said.
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban high school freshman has died after having a stroke after swim practice.

A swim coach for James Oliver said that the teen collapsed at West Chicago High School last week.

In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said Oliver suffered an AVM stroke Dec. 8 and was in critical condition until he died Monday night.

A neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine explained that this very rare condition is usually congenital.

"It's thought that most AVMs are present from birth, and so we see a lot of AVMs either being diagnosed incidentally or being diagnosed because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, and teenagers and young adults," Dr. Matthew Potts said.

Oliver was a freshman at Geneva High School.

