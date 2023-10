Demolition plans are moving forward at the Thompson Center.

The city has granted permits to begin work demolishing the exterior and atrium of the iconic downtown building.

Google purchased the Thompson Center last year and plans to transform it into the company's Chicago headquarters.

ABC7 has reached out to Google for comment but haven't yet gotten a response.

The state of Illinois will move its workers from the Thompson Center to a building on South LaSalle.