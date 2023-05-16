Jamie Foxx health update: Actor in Chicago recovering from medical condition, report says

There is a Jamie Foxx update. The actor may be in Chicago recovering from a medical condition, according to a report.

New Jamie Foxx show recently announced, as well

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor Jamie Foxx may be in Chicago, recovering from a medical condition.

Online platforms are reporting that Foxx is being treated at a prestigious physical rehabilitation facility in town.

Sources have also said that Foxx's daughters were in Chicago to see him over the weekend.

Foxx became ill in Georgia early last month.

His daughter will only say he's recuperating from a medical complication.

It was recently announced that Foxx will host a new music-centric trivia game show with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, beginning in 2024.

The series will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities "performing duets with their hidden famous family member," as a studio audience competes to guess who the celebrity is, according to Fox Entertainment.

CNN contributed to this report.