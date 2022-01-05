race in america

'American Dream unfolding': Black photographer captures harrowing image of white rioters on Jan. 6

Mel D. Cole's photograph of Capitol rioters was among the few selected for NatGeo's 'Year in Pictures' issue.
EMBED <>More Videos

How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos

WASHINGTON -- Photojournalist Mel D. Cole had described Jan. 6, 2021, as "the most terrifying day" ever.

One of his images, capturing pro-Trump rioters in a shoving melee outside of the U.S. Capitol, was among the few selected for National Geographic's "Year in Pictures" issue, said Whitney Johnson, Director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences for the magazine.

Police officer Michael Fanone struggles against Trump supporters after they dragged him down the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Photo by Mel D. Cole



Cole made his career as a music photographer but recently ventured into photojournalism, covering protests across the country following George Floyd's 2020 murder.

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, has been described as the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War.



"He's seen a lot in the last year and a half, but he said that that day was absolutely the craziest and most terrifying day for him ever," Johnson said.

"For him to be a Black photographer in a sea of white faces, he felt really afraid," she continued. "He said he saw that this was the new American Dream unfolding in front of him."

Cole's photograph shows rioters surrounding Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who later testified before Congress that he was "grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country" during the insurrection.

EMBED More News Videos

A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of the lawmakers who were trapped in the upper House balcony that day are still recovering from lingering trauma.



Johnson said it captured the chaos, violence and tension that felt so present for all Americans. And seeing the dozens of faces in frame, "you can't run away from the fact that these were people doing this action," she said.

"Maybe it hits home more. For us, I think it was just the mass of people that we saw, more than them as individuals ... and then there's a lot of details that you can see just in terms of what people are wearing, what insignias are on their hats, and really the anger and violence that I think is on the expression of so many people in that frame," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.donald trumpriotus capitolnatgeou.s. & worldphotographyrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Governor pardons Homer Plessy, of 'separate but equal' ruling
Glenview researchers hope to close racial gaps in leukemia studies
Boy dies in dirt bike crash as police attempt traffic stop
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record high 32,279 new COVID cases, 80 deaths
CPS cancels school after CTU votes for remote learning
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Bradley police shooting suspect denied bond after extradition
DCFS worker fatally stabbed in Thayer, IL; suspect charged with murder
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Show More
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
COVID-19 Indiana: IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
3 dead, 1 injured in River Grove house fire
Monks to cut ties with Benet Academy months after lacrosse coach hired
More TOP STORIES News