Janesville house explosion: 2 injured after tenant smells gas, another lights cigarette

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities say two people have been hurt, including one with serious injuries, after a house exploded in Janesville.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp says that one tenant had smelled gas for a while and when another tenant lit a cigarette, the home exploded Monday night.

Firefighters responded about 9:15 p.m. after neighbors reported the duplex was on fire.

Bomkamp said one side of the duplex was fully engulfed in fire, the State Journal reported .

Two people from that unit were taken to the hospital. One has severe burns. The other has minor injuries. The tenant in the other unit was not injured.
