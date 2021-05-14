murder reward

Jaslyn Adams shooting: FBI offers $10K reward for information on wanted suspect in girl's death

3rd Jaslyn Adams suspect fled state, feds say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI offers $10K reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for a man wanted in the killing of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Adams was shot to death last month at a McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's West Side.

RELATED: Man, 18, shot by CPD after I-290 chase, attempted carjacking charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
EMBED More News Videos

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway by Chicago police Thursday afternoon injured a man suspected in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.



Investigators said suspect Devontay Anderson, 21, may have traveled to Florida, but is also known to have connections in Indiana and Illinois.

He's been charged with first-degree murder in Adams' death. He was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He's described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 to 160 pounds and being 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 inches tall. He also has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact his or her local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squarefloridaindianachicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchild deathmanhuntshootingfbiu.s. & worldrewardmurder reward
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER REWARD
Family still seeks answers in 2015 cold case murder of aspiring model
$5K reward offered in fatal shooting of man gunned down outside home
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Family of murdered Harvey woman call for justice, remember victim
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News