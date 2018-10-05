Jason Van Dyke trial jurors: 'We didn't come here for race. We came here for right and wrong'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4421376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jurors spoke to ABC7 about their decision shortly after delivering a guilty verdict in the Jason Van Dyke trial.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Jury reaches verdict in Jason Van Dyke trial (1 of 11) Jason Van Dyke found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was taken into custody after a Cook County judge revoked his bail. Van Dyke was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts

Jason Van Dyke mugshot Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was taken into custody after a Cook County judge revoked his bail. Van Dyke was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Shortly after they delivered a guilty verdict in the Jason Van Dyke trial on Friday, jurors spoke to ABC7 about their decision and the trial.Two jurors and an alternate spoke on camera, the others agreed to talk but did not want to appear on camera. The jurors deliberated for about six hours starting Thursday afternoon.One juror said Van Dyke's testimony in his own defense sounded rehearsed."It was like he was trying to win our sympathy," one said. "We just didn't buy it.""I didn't feel his testimony was credible. He only remembered what he wanted to," another said.The jurors were asked what stuck out for them and made the biggest impression."We watched the video many, many, many times. It was stepping forward instead of retreating. I think we all pretty much thought that he could have avoided it if he had retreated, and by stepping forward," one said.The jurors were asked why they delivered a guilty verdict on all charges except misconduct."It was the knowingly taking that act. And we also thought it was consistent with deciding on the second degree. Because it was knowingly using his - taking an action that he knowingly knew was not in his official capacity," one juror said."We also kind of considered that - what was said before, that he could legally shoot to kill, he could legally use a gun, but he just did it in a wrong way. We thought that legally, he could do this. It wasn't misconduct," another said.When asked about Laquan McDonald, Juror 241 said, ""Even though you're not an innocent person, you don't deserve to die."Juror 248 said they thought about the case constantly for the three week trial."Every day we'd walk in and we'd have to look at two families: We'd see Jason Van Dyke's family and Laquan McDonald's family. I couldn't walk in here without thinking about that every day," she said.