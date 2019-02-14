Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer who shot and killed Laquan McDonald has been beaten in prison, and his wife is speaking out.Jason's wife, Tiffany, says that he was assaulted in his cell by more than one person after he was placed in the general population at the jail. A source told ABC7 Van Dyke suffered facial injuries but is expected to be okay,Van Dyke's family says they are all petrified and in fear for Jason's life. His wife says the 40-year-old former officer just wants to serve his sentence and does not want any trouble.Van Dyke was sentenced last month to nearly seven years in prison after being convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. He was being held at the Rock Island County Jail in the northwestern part of the state, but according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons he was recently moved to a low security correctional facility in Danbury, Connecticut, where the assault took place.It's unclear why he was transferred to that facility and if the inmates who assaulted him knew he was an ex-police officer.Van Dyke's wife and attorneys plan to hold a news conference Thursday.A spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police said, "We are deeply concerned about Jason's safety and we do not understand why the IDOC made the decision that led to this. We expect authorities to take the necessary steps to protect him and will not stop until we feel that they have done so."Recently Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the special prosecutor Joseph McMahon, who won the convictions against Van Dyke, asked the Illinois Supreme Court to review the prison sentence he had been handed. They said they believe Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan improperly applied the law in his sentencing.