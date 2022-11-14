Jay Leno recovering after suffering serious burns from gasoline fire, reports say

According to Variety, the former "The Tonight Show" host said he needs a couple of weeks to "get back on his feet."

BURBANK, Calif. -- Jay Leno is recovering after suffering serious burn injuries from a gasoline fire, Variety reported on Monday.

According to the publication, the former "The Tonight Show" host said he's doing ok and said he needs a couple of weeks to "get back on his feet."

The fire department in Burbank said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center to be treated for his injuries. He's reportedly in stable condition.

Burbank police issued a statement saying the incident occurred on Sunday in his garage in the city of Burbank, but said none of its officers were involved.

"The Burbank Police Department did not respond to the incident, were not requested, nor do we have any information about what took place, or injuries sustained."

The host has since canceled all future engagements.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.